Shut Up, I’m Dreaming, which is created by physical ensemble theatre company The PappyShow, to nine state secondary schools across Greater Manchester in partnership with The Lowry.

The piece explores the hopes and dreams of young people in an uncertain world through an eclectic combination of movement, dance and music.

From January 16- January 27, the production will visit the city-region, performing in the borough at: Outwood Academy in Hindley, Bedford High in Leigh and Fred Longworth in Tyldesley.

The cast of Shut Up I'm Dreaming which is set to embark on a schools tour

Directed by Kane Husbands and created in collaboration with secondary school students, the ensemble will visit a different school every day for 11 weeks in 11 areas across England.

School halls across the country will be transformed with a gigantic moveable climbing frame set.

In partnership with local theatres, this widest-reaching schools touring production in NT history will be seen by 12,000 students across the country.

Kane Husbands, Director and Founder of The PappyShow said, “This new production, Shut Up, I’m Dreaming is a bright, brave response to our time.

"The research alone has been an incredible journey and we have been so inspired by how this next generation – our future change makers and leaders – have responded to us. “At a time where we feel creativity is being removed from the curriculum, we believe taking performance and theatre directly to young people can inspire and make us dream of more, see things differently and connect us to our feelings.

"I hope we can inspire young people across the country to walk into and lead BIG Lives and to keep dreaming... their whole life.”

Rufus Norris, Artistic Director of the National Theatre said, “As the National Theatre, it’s imperative that we are working truly nationally and creating opportunities for young people to take part in and watch live theatre across the country.

"Through our expanding Theatre Nation Partnerships network, we are working in close collaboration with theatres nationwide to develop deep and sustained relationships within their communities and with local schools to create lasting impacts.

