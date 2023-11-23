Nearly a third of parents say Wigan schools not dealing with bullying effectively

Nearly a third of parents think Wigan schools were not dealing with bullying quickly and effectively, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as the Anti-Bullying Alliance, which coordinates Anti-Bullying Week each year, said staff must be better equipped at tackling bullying to lessen the serious impact it has on children.

Ofsted figures for the year to September 2023 show 2,750 parents were asked if their child has been bullied and whether the school dealt with the bullying "quickly and effectively".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the 946 Wigan parents that said the question was relevant to them, 30 per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed that the school handled the bullying effectively

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 946 parents that said the question was relevant to them, 30 per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed that the school handled the bullying effectively.

Across England, 32 per cent of parents said their child's school did not deal with bullying well.

The data covers private and public nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools and special schools.

Martha Evans, director of the Anti-Bullying Alliance said bullying behaviour is a "persistent problem" in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We know that almost a quarter of children say they are being bullied frequently face-to-face, so it is unacceptable that understanding how to deal with bullying isn’t a mandatory part of initial teacher training."

"There are many examples of school staff who do a great job for the children that rely on them, but we must do more," she said.

"If we get better at equipping staff to root out the problem, take a whole-school approach to tackling bullying, and make sure there is a senior teacher leading the way, then the serious implications of being bullied can be lessened."

The figures also showed 11 per cent of parents across England said their children were not happy in their school and nine per cent did not feel safe in the schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wigan, nine per cent of parents said their child was not happy at their school while eight per cent said their kid did not feel safe.

David Johnston, minister for children, families and wellbeing said: "Bullying is never acceptable, which is why this government is committed to working with schools to create good behaviour cultures and to improve approaches to tackling bullying.