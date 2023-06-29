In 2023 Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham launched ambitious plans to make Greater Manchester the first integrated technical education, skills and work city-region.

In support of this, the college, which part of GMColleges (Greater Manchester Colleges) is set to host its inaugural Festival of Technical Education which runs until July 7.

It will be opening its doors to showcase the facilities, courses and career opportunities they have to offer, with a focus on the technical education routes and pathways available.

The college is hosting the first ever Festival of Technical of Education

The college has been welcoming thousands of young people, and adult learners through its doors in a range of events such as school sampling, Student of the Year Awards and Apprenticeship Awards as well as Adult, Advice and Enrolment events this week.

With a range of taster days in partnership with local schools, open evenings and award ceremonies to unique student challenges, the Festival of Technical Education offers a window into the exciting courses available for students including apprenticeships, T-levels and Higher Technical Qualifications.

Students will benefit from an opportunity to hear from leading experts across a range of technical courses and get to “have a go” at new activities that will highlight the career opportunities technical education has to offer.

College principal Anna Dawe said: “Our Festival of Technical Education supports Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham’s ambitious plans to make Greater Manchester the first integrated technical education skills and work city-region.