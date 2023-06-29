News you can trust since 1853
New student festival comes to Wigan

Wigan and Leigh College is hosting a new festival for students in the area.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

In 2023 Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham launched ambitious plans to make Greater Manchester the first integrated technical education, skills and work city-region.

In support of this, the college, which part of GMColleges (Greater Manchester Colleges) is set to host its inaugural Festival of Technical Education which runs until July 7.

It will be opening its doors to showcase the facilities, courses and career opportunities they have to offer, with a focus on the technical education routes and pathways available.

The college is hosting the first ever Festival of Technical of EducationThe college is hosting the first ever Festival of Technical of Education
The college has been welcoming thousands of young people, and adult learners through its doors in a range of events such as school sampling, Student of the Year Awards and Apprenticeship Awards as well as Adult, Advice and Enrolment events this week.

With a range of taster days in partnership with local schools, open evenings and award ceremonies to unique student challenges, the Festival of Technical Education offers a window into the exciting courses available for students including apprenticeships, T-levels and Higher Technical Qualifications.

Students will benefit from an opportunity to hear from leading experts across a range of technical courses and get to “have a go” at new activities that will highlight the career opportunities technical education has to offer.

College principal Anna Dawe said: “Our Festival of Technical Education supports Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham’s ambitious plans to make Greater Manchester the first integrated technical education skills and work city-region.

"We hope to inspire and empower communities across the region to gain technical skills for a more rewarding future.”

