News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Wigan borough special school wins prestigious education award

A Wigan borough special school has been named the best of its kind in the country.
By Louise CurranContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Rowan Tree Primary Special School in Atherton was announced as specialist provision of the year at the prestigious TES awards.

The glittering ceremony was hosted by actor James Nesbitt at the Grosvenor hotel in London.

Read More
Wigan borough bands celebrate taking Glastonbury by storm
Senior Leaders from Rowan Tree Primary Special school receiving their award from actor James Nesbitt (left)Senior Leaders from Rowan Tree Primary Special school receiving their award from actor James Nesbitt (left)
Senior Leaders from Rowan Tree Primary Special school receiving their award from actor James Nesbitt (left)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judges told the school had won the prize because of its pioneering approach to pupils’ diets.

Staff at Rowan Tree Primary School have been spreading the word about the impact of restrictive diets on their learners;

Back in 2019 the school recognised from staff and parent feedback that a high proportion of the youngsters had a restrictive diet due to their additional needs, with pupils often eating just one or two types of food. This was having a negative impact on the children’s weight, mood, oral health and ability to enjoy family meals.

Senior leaders committed time to researching avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) before developing a training plan for staff and families and a Food Facts curriculum which included daily, personalised sessions for every one of the school’s 117 learners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leaders know the Food Facts project is having a positive effect by monitoring each learner’s food intake and seeing the increase in the variety of foods and textures they try. This information is then used by staff to support the learners to further widen their diets.

Rowan Tree Primary is now providing training, resources and ongoing support to colleagues in mainstream schools across the borough so that they too can support pupils with additional needs and ARFID.

Judge Vijita Patel said: “The evidence base presented by the school in their submission clearly demonstrated the impact of their work.

"The way the school has tackled the challenging topic of diet and worked with pupils, staff and families to make it work so well is extremely impressive"

Related topics:WiganLondon