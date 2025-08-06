Councillors have given the go-ahead for a crumbling Wigan borough primary school to be rebuilt on playing fields in the face of strong opposition from Sport England and a 300-name petition from local people.

But the Wigan planning committee decision to allow the scheme for St Thomas CE Primary School in Leigh has yet to be approved by the Government.

The application will now go to the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government Angela Rayner because of Sport England’s objections.

Ms Rayner could opt to call the decision in, but members of committee were told by planning officers at yesterday’s meeting they were ‘optimistic’ that would not happen.

The planning application was for two parcels of land – one off Astley Street, where the crumbling school currently stands – and an area of land off Hawkhurst Street, home to two football pitches and the proposed site of the new school building.

An existing nursery school building and car park will remain in place. But once the old school building is demolished the area will be restored to become publicly accessible open space.

Developers have pledged a £300,000 contribution for a 3G pitch at Hesketh Meadows, nearly four miles away from the site, but Sport England considers this ‘insufficient to offset the loss of playing field land’, committee members were told.

The report said: “They have advised that the application must be referred to the secretary of state, if approved.”

Meanwhile, town hall bosses have acted to alleviate concerns over road safety and parking on and off-site by removing the general drop-off area and the introduction of a traffic regulation order together with ANPR cameras (for automatic number plate recognition).

James Morley, addressing the meeting on behalf of the residents, said that “many residents believe their concerns have not been properly addressed or suitably engaged with”.

Former Leigh MP James Grundy was one of the objectors to the plan.

He said: “Many residents are concerned with regard to traffic issues, including on-street parking.

“I have been contacted by numerous residents on Ennerdale Road regarding this issue of the car park that services the shops and local chippy.

“Due to the level of parking at peak times, the top of Ennerdale Road becomes a one-way street with vehicles double-parked for a number of yards.

"These proposals do not address the additional traffic from parents transporting their children to and from school.

“Another issue is with the highway layout in the surrounding area. As a resident of Higher Folds, the Double Roundabout at the Bowling Green pub is at peak times a danger to navigate.”

As well as the 300-name petition, there were also 48 objections to the plan from nearby residents.

If it goes ahead, the new school will be part one and part two storey with play areas at the rear and parking to the west of the building.

There will be a playing pitch for use by the school during the day and community groups in the evenings and at weekends. Changing facilities are also part of the plan.

Proposing refusal of the application, Coun James Fish said: “I can’t understand why [the location of] the school needs to be moved.

“I understand the building is going to be a modern one, but I can’t see the justification in moving the current playing fields to a site nearly four miles away.”

However, Coun Fred Walker responded saying: “Anything new always meets with resistance. But these children need a new school. The current building is way past its sell-by date.”

He said that the fact the Department for Education recognised the school needed replacing was significant.

Coun Walker added: “This is not a failing school that’s really delivering for the people around there.

“I’m disappointed that some people have seen this as a loser instead of a winner for the area.”

The plan was approved by 10 votes to two.