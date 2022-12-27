Westleigh High received the positive ranking in its first inspection as an academy, after joining the Shaw Education Trust in 2018.

School leaders were praised for instilling “high expectations into all aspects of pupils’ school lives” by fostering a culture of inclusion and ambition in which pupils are supported to “overcome any social disadvantage or other barrier to success”, and contribute to the wider school community. Inspectors recognised leaders’ determination to ensure that pupils are provided with a life-enhancing education.

Pupils and staff celebrate as Ofsted sing their praises. The Westleigh School, Westleigh Lane, Leigh.

The report outlines the benefit of the curriculum pledge, highlighting that students benefit from the strong programme of enrichment activities, where learners routinely visit places of value and interest.

Ofsted’s report also highlighted the impressive abilities of the school’s dedicated staff team in identifying additional needs promptly and providing the necessary support to enable pupils with differing needs to “progress well through the same curriculum as other pupils”.

Principal Carlton Bramwell said: “This result has been achieved because we, as a community, believe that anything is possible. Our commitment to secure the best possible outcomes and life chances for all our learners is stronger than ever. Our incredible partnership with the Shaw Education Trust will ensure excellence is our only acceptable standard.

“We are committed to providing our students with the best possible educational experience and prepare them for life after school.”

The Westleigh School, Westleigh Lane, Leigh, receive a good Ofsted rating.

Pupils at the school were commended for being well behaved and focused on learning in class, with Ofsted finding that pupils “benefit immensely from the Westleigh pledge”, further adding to the strong engagement and continued commitment to high quality provision that is demonstrated across all aspects of school life.

Shaw Education Trust’s CEO Jo Morgan said: “We are absolutely delighted that the exceptional progress The Westleigh School, its The Westleigh School leaders, staff, and students, have made is celebrated in this Ofstedreport.