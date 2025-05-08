Online Learning at West Lancashire College hits 10,000 learner milestone!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In March 2021, West Lancashire College developed and launched a new online learning offer, designed to provide an opportunity for adults to learn more flexibly by offering courses and qualifications that fit around other commitments.

Since this date, over 10,000 learners have achieved qualifications, providing many adults with newly acquired skills that have enabled them to gain employment, secure promotions, change career or progress into university.

The College, part of NCG, one of the largest education and training organisations in the UK, now offers online learning programmes spanning several different employment sectors, including Business, Digital, Early Years Education, Health & Social Care and Sports.

The team are incredibly proud to have provided the service to so many learners and are now looking to increase the range of courses to include professional programmes as well as bite sized learning for adults who need or would like to learn about a specific subject.

Debbie Fennell, Director of Commercial Education, commented: “It is with immense pride we can celebrate this significant milestone with our learners who have worked hard, often with work and family commitments to achieve their qualifications.

Our NCG mission to ‘enable social mobility and economic prosperity through exceptional education’ has driven our local aspiration to provide education to learners who would find coming into college challenging. The team and I are dedicated to further enhancing our core offer with qualifications and courses that fit with both business and personal development needs.

"If we can provide support for your organisation with skills development using online and blended learning, we would welcome contacts from our business network to connect with us.”

To find out more about the range of courses available, please visit the colleges website www.westlancs.ac.uk or contact the Distance Learning Team 01695 52443 / [email protected]