PICTURE SPECIAL: Wigan students celebrate their A-level results

Nationally grades have come down after examining boards on a return to tougher, pre-pandemic marking regimes. But despite that, borough sixth form colleges have declared themselves delighted with the latest cohort and their results, with some reporting trend-bucking rises in grades. And of course there are many students who have individually excelled, sometimes against expectations. Dozens have secured places at Oxbridge, many others are also university-bound and others still have won apprenticeships or heading into further education or the world of work. Senior Wigan politicians have also saluted the class of 2023 for their sterling efforts in the face of adversity.