Plans to relocate a school in Wigan approaches key date

The relocation of a Wigan special educational needs school and college as part of a major investment project by Wigan Council is approaching a key milestone.

By Matt Pennington
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

First phase construction works for the new Hope School at Central Park campus in Worsley Hall are nearing completion and council representatives visited the site to view the progress.

The move will see upgraded state-of-the-art facilities on the site, expanding the school and college’s intake to 250 places in the process.

The repurposing of two former school buildings makes up part of the first phase, which will accommodate a new sixth form facility.

Coun Bullen (left) with council officers on a visit to the site
Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This project is a major part of our wider plans to improve our SEND provision across the borough and it was exciting to see the progress that has been made.

“The new facilities have been designed with our young people in mind and I’m confident that pupils and staff will thrive in their new surroundings.

“We can’t wait to see the first pupils move over to the new site later this year.”

Students will move over to the new site in phases, beginning with the sixth form from May 2023 with the end of 2024 seeing all students at the new premises.

Proposals were first unveiled in 2019, following concerns the current site was becoming increasingly not-fit-for-purpose.

Due to start in the coming months, the second phase includes construction of a new build primary age facility along with the demolition of other redundant buildings on Montrose Avenue.

Cath Pealing, assistant director of education, said: “Pupils are receiving regular updates about the works and we enjoyed the site visit to see the amount of progress that has been made.

“The new site is a major part of our 10-year plan to transform SEND provision across Wigan Borough and we’re excited for what’s to come through 2023 as we get nearer to seeing pupils start a new era from here.”

