Primary School of the Year, Making a Difference Award for Hindsford CE Primary School
Headteacher, Mrs Holden, says, “Hindsford is a very special place and it is a privilege to be the Headteacher of this school. I am incredibly proud of our children, staff, parents/carers and governors who work together to give the children the best education and opportunities in life. This award is a recognition of how the school goes above and beyond each and every day to make a positive difference to the lives of the children that attend.”
To celebrate, the school started the day with a special assembly which involved the children sharing reasons why they were thankful to their teachers. The award was then presented to the Headteacher by the Chair of Governors, Mrs Chris Jones.
It was only in October 2024, that the school received an outstanding grading in every area from Ofsted which has made this a truly successful year for Hindsford.
The school now awaits an announcement in November to see if they will achieve the Pearson National Primary School of the Year Gold Award, which we wish them the best of luck for.