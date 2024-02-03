Primary schoolchildren raise thousands to help Wigan hospice continue its vital work
Wigan primary school children raised a magnificent £4,578 with a sponsored 'Reindeer Ramble' for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Woodfield Primary School held the event in December, when the whole school came together to participate in an activity to raise much-needed funds.
Head teacher Miss Prior said: “We would like to thank everyone involved - from the organisation of the event, those taking part and the generosity of the sponsorship of the children.”
The school now intends to introduce the ramble as an annual event to support the Hospice.