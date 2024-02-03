Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Woodfield Primary School held the event in December, when the whole school came together to participate in an activity to raise much-needed funds.

Head teacher Miss Prior said: “We would like to thank everyone involved - from the organisation of the event, those taking part and the generosity of the sponsorship of the children.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...