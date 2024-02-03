News you can trust since 1853
Primary schoolchildren raise thousands to help Wigan hospice continue its vital work

Wigan primary school children raised a magnificent £4,578 with a sponsored 'Reindeer Ramble' for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
By Alan Weston
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Woodfield Primary School held the event in December, when the whole school came together to participate in an activity to raise much-needed funds.

Head teacher Miss Prior said: “We would like to thank everyone involved - from the organisation of the event, those taking part and the generosity of the sponsorship of the children.”

The school now intends to introduce the ramble as an annual event to support the Hospice.

