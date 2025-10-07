Students and staff at Wigan’s Deanery High School and Sixth Form College have once again shown their generosity and community spirit by raising an impressive £7,220.56 for Cancer Research UK through this year’s Race for Life event.

The cheque presentation marked another milestone in the school’s ongoing commitment to supporting the charity.

Since taking part in Race for Life, The Deanery community has now raised an incredible £55,000 to help fund vital research and support those affected by cancer.

Headteacher Martin Wood praised the pupils for their continued dedication: “Our students have truly worked hard, shown kindness, and made a real difference to people’s lives. We couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved.”

Deanery staff and pupils present their big cheque to Cancer Research UK

The annual Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park has become a much-loved tradition at The Deanery, bringing students, staff, and families together in the fight against cancer. And this year’s total is yet another testament to the power of teamwork and compassion.