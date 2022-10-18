Pupils and staff can get active as new gym opens at Wigan borough school

The 1,000 sq ft gym has been installed at Bedford High School in Leigh to enhance its curriculum and provide something new for its pupils and staff, from high-performing athletes through to those who may be averse to participating in more traditional school sports.

Head of PE Lauren Pickup said: “We are delighted with our new gym and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits that it will bring to our students, as it provides them with an opportunity to enjoy physical activity in a different environment. Our new gym is kitted out with state-of-the art equipment that will not only improve their fitness levels, but will also increase overall well-being.

Head of PE Lauren Pickup and Gym Gears gym installer Andy Mercer

"Having a gym of such quality provides our pupils with the opportunity to experience an activity that they will hopefully continue to take part in when they leave school, and will provide them with the knowledge of how to lead a healthy, active, lifestyle.

Lancashire firm Gym Gear worked with the PE department to design and install the gym, providing a range of machines including cardio equipment, strength-based equipment and free weights.

David Bulcock, director at Gym Gear, said: “As a fitness solution provider, we are seeing growth in the demand for gyms in schools and colleges. Forward-thinking leaders at schools, like Bedford High School, are understanding the benefits of being able to offer a gym to its students and the staff.

"An innovative and stylish gym, with a range of equipment and weights to use, really does appeal to students and we have seen first-hand, through our work with education providers, that regular use of a gym helps with not only their fitness, but in their well-being too.”

The new gym at Bedford High School

Ms Pickup added: “The new gym is a fantastic addition to our school facilities for both staff and pupils. Our pupils have really enjoyed experiencing a different activity and it is already proving extremely popular, especially with our key stage four pupils.