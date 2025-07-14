The Chancellor will be launching a new £500m fund for vulnerable children in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Better Futures Fund will support up to 200,000 children and their families over the next ten years by bringing together government, local communities, charities, social enterprises, investors, and philanthropists to work together to give children a brighter future.

It could fund providing support in schools to improve attendance, behaviour and overall achievement of pupils, intervening to free children from a life of crime, and offering employment support to secure their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund, which is the largest of its kind in the world, will be launched by Rachel Reeves at a visit to a school in Wigan, hosted by the charity AllChild.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

It could fund providing support in schools to improve attendance and behaviour, intervening to free children from a life of crime, and offering employment support to secure their futures.

By investing in early support to tackle challenges like school absence, addiction and re-offending, the fund will help give children the stability and opportunity they need to thrive – delivering on a key part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change to give every child the best start in life.

It comes ahead of the government hosting the first Civil Society Summit this week, where the government will set out a comprehensive plan on how this government will partner with experts from outside the traditional corridors of power to create solutions that work for real people – all through the principles of fairness, collaboration and trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: “I got into politics to help children facing the toughest challenges. This fund will give hundreds of thousands of children, young people and their families a better chance. For too long, these children have been overlooked. Our Plan for Change will break down barriers to opportunity and give them the best start in life.”

Culture Secretary and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “This ground-breaking Better Futures Fund represents a major step in partnering with the impact economy, which has long played an important role in strengthening communities and driving inclusive growth.

“As part of the Plan for Change, we're bringing together government, local authorities, charities, social enterprises and philanthropists to create a powerful alliance that will transform the lives of vulnerable children and young people.

“We owe them the best start in life. Together we will break down barriers to opportunity, ensuring those who need support most aren't left behind and have the chance to reach their potential."