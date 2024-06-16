Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talented students at a Wigan sixth form college have created a short film on a very moving topic and will host a red carpet premiere of it next month.

Sandcastles was made to showcase the work of students on Winstanley College’s media and film studies course, while the promotion is being looked after by those studying marketing.

The short drama concerns a terminally ill girl who reunites with a childhood friend. It is also hoped that donations at the viewing will boost a charity very pertinent to the film’s subject matter.

The premiere will also include the screening of a documentary about the making of the film. It will be a red carpet event and the dress code is formal.

