Red carpet event for premiere of film made by Wigan college students
Sandcastles was made to showcase the work of students on Winstanley College’s media and film studies course, while the promotion is being looked after by those studying marketing.
The short drama concerns a terminally ill girl who reunites with a childhood friend. It is also hoped that donations at the viewing will boost a charity very pertinent to the film’s subject matter.
The premiere will also include the screening of a documentary about the making of the film. It will be a red carpet event and the dress code is formal.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, July 3, at the Winstanley College theatre from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. To book a place e-mail [email protected]. There will be a voluntary donation stand for the Marie Curie Hospice at the event.
