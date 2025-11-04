Remarkable start to the academic year for Wigan-based autism charity following multiple appointments

Some of the new starters at Remarkable Autism with CEO Robin Bush

Remarkable Autism, Lowton, has entered its first quarter by bolstering its team by 10 per cent across the organisation.

Developing the team: new hires and internal promotions

Remarkable has hired 15 external employees since September. It also promoted five team members or supported them in changing roles within its provisions. These organisations include Wargrave House School, Ascent Autism Specialist College, and Sundial Therapy.

Appointments made since September include:

special educational needs coordinators (SENDCO)

teachers

speech and language therapists

student learning mentors

teaching support assistants

apprentice teaching support assistants

admin staff

IT assistants

Leadership appointments: strengthening strategic direction

As part of the appointments, Remarkable has strengthened its senior leadership team. It has introduced a new head of business resources, Nikki Edwards. Clare Meighen is also the new head of people and culture.

Nikki brings a wealth of experience to Remarkable’s team as a qualified CIPFA accountant. She holds a master’s degree in management. Nikki has over 30 years of experience working in education, from schools to local authorities. As such, she will support the charity to deliver high quality support services across the organisation. Her aim is to achieve this through effective stewardship of its financial, physical and digital resources.

Speaking on her appointment, Nikki said: “Remarkable Autism has exceeded even my highest expectations. The warmth, dedication and passion of everyone here for offering the highest standards for our learners and students is inspiring. I’m honoured to be part of such an extraordinary organisation.”

Clare, the charity’s new head of people and culture, earned her promotion internally. She joined Remarkable over five years ago as people and culture manager, and has grown with the organisation. She completed her CIPD Level 7 advanced diploma in strategic people management.

Now, as head of people and culture, Clare will lead the people and culture department. She will drive initiatives that support all Remarkable employees and strengthen the workplace culture.

Clare said: “I joined Remarkable Autism in 2020 with a passion for people and culture, and I’m proud to have grown both personally and professionally alongside the charity. Over the past few years, I’ve developed our team, introduced new systems to enhance recruitment and induction, and supported the growth of our workforce to over 150 colleagues.

“What matters most to me is making a positive difference for our people and the individuals we support.”

Investing in people: wellbeing, growth, and a vision for the future

As a first-choice employer, Remarkable offers a range of wellbeing initiatives and programmes for staff. This includes wellness events, workshops and employee benefits.

Robin Bush, CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity, said: “We are delighted to have introduced so many fantastic new staff members to the Remarkable team since September and also acknowledge the work current staff members have achieved through promotion.

“Over the past year, Remarkable has continued to go from strength to strength, with Ascent College moving into its new home on The Parks, Newton-le-Willows, and Wargrave House School now operating across the former college building too. We now have access to bigger spaces, offering greater flexibility and increased capacity.”

Robin added: “As part of our Remarkable mission, we want to create a world where autistic individuals are empowered to live happy and fulfilled lives. Our staff support us to deliver this mission every day, and without their continued dedication and passion, our goals would not be possible.”