Some tunes and songs stay in your head forever.

The one playing when you met your first girlfriend. Or the favourite played for your wedding “first dance.”

I can't remember either! But, strangely, one song which has stayed with me for over 60 years is my old school song.

The Thomas Linacre was a pioneering technical high school on Wigan's Parsons Walk.

One of the science laboratories. Chemistry master Gerry Livesey in the centre of the action. Photograph from Wigan and Leigh Archives

At its opening in 1953, chairman of governors Alderman Ted Maloney, said: "If this country is to survive as a great nation we shall need to apply all the available scientific and technical knowledge - and we shall need trained personnel for that task … A secondary technical school and college of further education will help equip us for this future."

Sadly that future lasted just 10 short years – the school merging with the neighbouring Wigan Grammar School.

But for those 10 years the school song rang out on official occasions. Written and composed by an English and music masters in six weeks, it was top notch and present-day politicians would pay a fortune for someone to compose words like these:

Linacre, whose name we proudly bear,Whose coat of arms -Whose coat of arms we wear,Beckons us to follow in his steps.His life, fulfilled, shall light the wayWe try to tread from day to day.May we advance in strength and skillTo harness hands and minds, united powersAnd make his purpose ours –And make his purpose ours.When workshop and laboratory engage our lives at last,In craft and trade may all our works expressA harmony of grace and usefulness.May we perceive the germ of true success:Our duty to the future is a debt owed to the past.Linacre, whose name we proudly bear,Whose coat of arms we wear,Beckons us to follow in his stepsIn science’s service we shall striveHis heritage to keep alive.May we advance is strength and skillTo harness hands and minds, united powersAnd make his purpose ours -And make his purpose ours.(Words: DE Austin, music: CR Thorpe)

The diggers have moved in to Wigan and Leigh College's Parsons Walk campus to demolish the former Thomas Linacre School

Now the school building, which has had several educational re-incarnations in 60 years, is being demolished to make way for a new College of the Arts. And although the glass educational cathedral will disappear, memories for those remaining of the near 2,000 former pupils still live on.

The Linacre was an all-lads-together not a girl in sight school, apart from those over the fence on the adjacent All Saints’ Secondary School field (which included my wife-to-be but didn’t know it then).

I never really settled at the Linacre but can’t put my finger on why not. Probably I peaked too early in the education cycle. But there was a rich variety of teachers in the school eager to help and some very caring. Several had come out of industry to this new-style establishment. Others from the Wigan Mining and Technical College.

A brochure once described the school as looking “severe”. But someone also said the mass of windows made a statement about the school: honest and open. There certainly was no claustrophobia in those classrooms but it could be like a furnace in the summer.

Glass cathedral: a shimmering school in the rain (courtesy Ron Hunt of wiganworld)

Some of the ethos of the school was spelled out by the first headmaster, William S Brace, in an article “A technical high school takes shape”. Written shortly after the school opened, Mr Brace said: “A space station? A jam factory? A light-engineering works? In 1953 these descriptions were all applied to the new building which was to house Thomas Linacre School, a new technical high school.

"The modern architecture of the building is appropriate to the modern function the school is designed to perform.

"That the purpose of the building was a puzzle reflected the lack of local understanding of the aims of a technical high school, of the form of education which would be practised in it, and of the careers which would be open to its boys. Those who planned the school and the staff appointed were also puzzled. They were prepared for many eventualities.”

But not for the eventuality in 1963 when, following political decisions, the school “died”. Linacre “Louts” became Grammar “Grubs” as the school, under the leadership of George Merriman, amalgamated with Wigan Grammar School, always seen as “the opposition”. The school was nearly 950 strong, with just short of 200 in the sixth form and 54 staff.

Final school photograph of Form 5ET in 1963. Back row - Chris Buxton, Bill Whittaker, David Balderson, Graham Forrester, Bev Thompson, Ian Simpson, Leonard Hampson, John Walters.Middle row - Shaun Leigh, Ray Armstrong, Malcolm Ryding, Cliff Moss, David Dandy, Barry Morris, George Orrell, Don Yates.Front row- Malcolm Birkett, Dennis Pilling, Ian Townley, John Houghton, form master Bill Riding, David Stanton, Colin Hollinshead, David Melling, Frank Murphy.

But the magic of the Linacre was no more after just ten short years. And Wigan Grammar School was to only last less than a decade, closing on July 7, 1972.

The Linacre was planned as a three-form entry school: two forms selected from boys resident in Wigan borough, one from boys living in the surrounding areas of Lancashire. That was me. Because of its catchment area, many pupils travelled considerable distances to the school. Some would walk a mile to Adlington’s White Bear Station, catch the train to Wigan Wallgate, and walk to the Linacre to do the days schooling. Then it was back to the station for the train home (doing homework on the way) then another walk home. Must have been a 12-hour day at 11 years old.

Others travelled in by train from Prescot (Merseyside) or bus from Leigh, Chorley, Eccleston (including my younger cousin Frank) and Leyland. Today you only have to look at the number of cars parked choc-a-bloc outside schools to see how protective society has become (some would say has had to become) of its children. Many are taken to school by car, travelling just a few hundred yards, choking the local roads.

The Parsons Walk school – along with the adjoining mining and technical college - was way before its time and comprised a large assembly hall with imposing stage, library, dining-room, staff room, six classrooms, three division rooms (rooms you could get into from two ends but not walk through), two physics laboratories, chemistry laboratory, biology and general science laboratory, two drawing offices, art room, history room, two metalwork shops, woodwork shop, light engineering shop, gym and cloakrooms.

The headmaster’s focus was solely on our education and he continued in his brochure article: “... a boy who intends to enter the engineering industry as a student apprentice at 18 must have A-level passes in mathematics (pure and applied) and physics (in addition to an appropriate range of O-level passes), but his third advanced subject can be one of several - mathematics raised to two subjects, or chemistry or engineering drawing and design. We think that a suitable course in engineering workshop theory and practice can be placed alongside these, and at least one technical college principal has added his approval to that of several apprentice supervisors. For any particular boy the choice must depend on his special interests and ambitions.”

In one school report I was told by deputy headmaster Len Smith (a physics master who was formerly Principal at the Tech) that maths was the key subject in the school. But Bill Brace contradicted that. English, he said, was the most important and was given the greatest time allocation.

The Thomas Linacre building later became Mesnes High School which closed in 1988. Malcolm pictured on a return visit to the workshops in 1988

He said the first aim was to develop powers of expression and understanding through a lively and critical approach to the language; a secondary aim, difficult to separate entirely from the first, was development of an appreciation of the beauty of well-used words.

All a far cry from the digital messaging age when writing English duznt look quite lyk it shld and punctuation is a thing of the past! Thankfully that ethos worked with me and the English teachers were always a great encouragement. Having an O-level in English was the clincher over four other boys to me securing my junior reporter’s job at the Wigan Observer in 1964.

One of the first things to happen when pupils joined the Linacre was to be allocated a specific “house”. There were eight (later reduced to four – Arkwright, Bridgewater, Crompton and Peel) and all named after engineers/scientists: Rutherford, Faraday, Newton, Dalton, Brunel, Stephenson, Wren and Harvey. We didn’t have any say in which house we joined. I was put in Brunel (house colour brown). I knew something of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, being an avid train spotter: his dockyards, the Great Western Railway, steamships and many important bridges and tunnels which, in the process, revolutionised transport and engineering.

Some of the others were less familiar to me, or even unheard of.

Ernest Rutherford, (Baron Rutherford of Nelson) became known as the father of nuclear physics and was considered the greatest experimentalist since Michael Faraday. And Faraday himself contributed to the fields of electro-magnetism and electro-chemistry. One of his main discoveries was electro-magnetic induction.

Manchester-born John Dalton was a chemist, meteorologist and physicist. He is best known for his pioneering work in the development of modern atomic theory, and his research into colour blindness.

Physician William Harvey was the first to describe completely, and in detail, the systemic circulation and properties of blood being pumped to the body by the heart.

The final three were known to every schoolboy: George Stephenson, the civil engineer and mechanical engineer who built the first public, inter-city railway line to use steam locomotives, the Liverpool and Manchester Railway, which opened in 1830.Sir Christopher Michael Wren is popularly credited with responsibility for rebuilding 52 churches after the Great Fire of London in 1666, including his masterpiece, St Paul’s Cathedral. He was also a notable astronomer, geometer, mathematician-physicist and a founder of the Royal Society.

And, finally, physicist and mathematician Sir Isaac Newton who is widely regarded as one of the all-time influential scientists and a key figure in the scientific revolution.They would have been in awe of the wealth of hands-on equipment the Linacre possessed.

The two metalwork shops which would have been the envy of any small engineering company and a well-equipped woodwork shop (run by Mr Fleming who was also a tenor in the school choir and umpired cricket matches). I recall making a book stand in woodwork and a poker and scriber in metalwork.

"Jasper” Melling, who had been at the Tech previously, and “Basher” Collins were in charge of metalwork. “Basher” was a great teacher but you were always wary he might explode so you didn’t push your luck.

“Jasper” meanwhile, with his ruddy complexion and stocky build, could throw a mean punch to the chin if you overstepped the mark. Another metalwork teacher was Eric McPherson. He later gained his doctorate and in retirement took an interest in researching and compiling a book “Roll of Honour”, which records the details of all the World War Two casualties whose names are on a War Memorial in Wigan borough.

My first form teacher was art master Harry “Tricky” Hilton. He was an amazing chap who also doubled as the scout master for the school group and played in the school band. But he was in an invidious position with our class because his son, Brandon, was also in it. I got on well with Brandon and we stayed friends through our school years. He later went on to be a Wigan borough policeman.The Linacre and Wigan Grammar School merger saw my school lose all its identity: name, school colours and ethos. Why such an innovative technical high school was closed after just a short 10 years was criminal. Thankfully academies are now bringing back that strand of technical and vocational education, hopefully training the engineers of the future as we were being coached for employment at Leyland Motors or Hawker Siddeley (BAe Systems).

Even though I was there for over five years, regrettably only a couple life-long friendships were forged. But others lasted the duration and a little longer. Like Brandon Hilton, Brian Flatley, Pete Green, David Dandy, Jim Hammond and Ian Townley. Others were fleeting pals: Billy Anglesea (an all-round athlete and great footballer) who would play wearing his glasses and still head the ball, David Cowser, David (DCL) Gee (who eventually became Senior Advisor on Science, Policy, and Emerging Issues at the European Environment Agency and Director of Friends of the Earth) and Malcolm Birkett (a cracking trombonist in the school band). Thankfully social media has kept me connected to George Orrell.

My school report testifies to a mediocre ability at the Linacre. Comments from teachers such as “Can do better” and “Tries to evade homework” stand out. Although I enjoyed some subjects, particularly geography and history, I never excelled, apart from one occasion when history taught by Mr Pey “clicked” and I topped the class at the end of one term. Six GCE O-levels at the conclusion of my secondary education were more than I could realistically expect. On results day I glanced with dread at the main foyer noticeboard, pretending not to take in the rewards for my five years’ study. But five I got (added one on re-sit) and they were sufficient to see me through to employment, particularly English language. The others were all engineering-based.

Attempting to learn German was a particular bug-bear. I was no good at it from Day One. No matter how hard I tried using the Deutsches Leben work book it just wouldn’t sink in. Mr Gelling was so infuriated with me I had to sit smack bang in front of his desk.

Another German teacher, "Noddy” Leigh, didn’t improve matters. In fact he made it worse. Once, when I was being cheeky or failing to answer a question, he came alongside me and, with a cupped hand, smacked me across my right ear with a tremendous thwack. It was several years later that I put two and two together (told you I was slow at maths!) and realised that incident had probably caused the perforated eardrum problems which have dogged me subsequently.

Room 1 (Mr Gelling’s form room) was also used for the Friday one-hour detention sessions. I think I had a couple of detentions. The most memorable came about following an incident in the lunch-time dining hall.

We used to sit on tables of six or eight and go up to the large serving hatch a table at a time. On each table was a water jug to fill the Duplex glasses and we took it in turn to walk over to the water trough to fill the jugs. On one such journey I walked back past “Spud” Murphy and poured a jug of water down the back of his shirt, soaking him and his blazer.

A mean thing to do, you might say. In my defence, he had poured a glass of water all over my lunch! The ensuing uproar soon came to the attention of the patrolling teacher and I was put on detention. For a penalty I had to write a four-page detention essay on the value of water.

I later came across Spud (I’m not all that sure it’s now politically correct to call him Spud) when I was working “undercover” at a local workingmen’s club which was staging Sunday lunchtime “strip sessions”. Within seconds of entering the club my cover was blown as he served me a pint at the bar!

Surprisingly I did enjoy some elements of sporting activity at TLS. We were all worked hard in PE but if you were capable of excelling in any athletics discipline there was encouragement from the principal master “Robbo” Robinson. My sporting prowess shone through in the high jump. One of my training colleagues was David Stanton who, coincidentally, was the son of the man who delivered crumpets to our house in Standish.

One of our sessions came to an abrupt halt when David had a horrific injury, knocking off the triangular-shaped, tubular steel bar while completing his jump. One of his forearms smashed down on the bar, snapping the bone. He was eventually rushed to hospital and the session halted.

My ability did get me into the Town Championships at the former Woodhouse Lane stadium. I didn’t win a medal! Other than that, sports were confined to cross country running from the Christopher Park base in Standish Lower Ground which we also used for football and rugby. Sometimes we ran to Christopher Park and back if the grounds weren’t fit for football. Often a group of us would try and hitch a lift back on the Corporation bus. But that would present another challenge. We would have to get off the bus short of school and hide out for 20 minutes so that we didn’t get selected for the school team after putting in a stunning time!

But all these are now just my distant memories. The building which housed our future dreams will soon be no longer.

Thankfully the TLS did its job for hundreds of boys, leading pupils to take up roles and responsibilities in industry, local authorities, civil engineering, academia and many other employment fields across the world and closer to home.

All of them carried the words of the school song with them: May we perceive the germ of true success … Our duty to the future is a debt owed to the past.