REWIND: decades of pictures from Pemberton St John's Primary School

Our continuing historical tour of Wigan borough primary schools past and present now takes us to St John’s CE Primary School in Pemberton.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

This collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive features pupils, staff, visitors and events at the school over more than five decades.

1. Pemberton St John's CE Primary School

. Photo: UGC

2. Jack, four, and sister Macie, six, joined staff and fellow pupils at St John's go to school in their onesies to raise funds for Children in Need and to mark World Diabetes Day

. Photo: MA

3. St John's production of The Owl and the Pussycat

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. A foundation stone is laid at St John's Primary School, Pemberton, in 1968

. Photo: STAFF

