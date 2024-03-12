Rewind: pictures from St Mary and St John's RC Primary, Wigan, 1987-2014

There is more than a quarter century of pictures here of pupils, staff and events at St Mary and St John’s RC Primary School in Standishgate, including the day its foundation stone was laid in 1987.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

Here’s to happy memories for ex-staff and pupils.

1. St Mary and St John's RC Primary School, Standishgate, Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils celebrating World Book Day

. Photo: MA

3. Pupils planted 30 trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, as part of National Tree Week and part of the activities for the school's buddy scheme, where year six pupils made friends with reception children

. Photo: MA

.

4. Coun George Davies, far right, hands over a sports/football kit to pupils watched by year 6 teacher and PE cordinator Greg Hale

. Photo: Ian Robinson

