Wigan and Leigh College’s University Centre improved in every area in the latest National Student Survey (NSS), with an overall satisfaction score of 86.84 per cent, compared to 82.61 per cent in 2021.

The new score is significantly higher than the national satisfaction rate of 76.29 per cent, reflecting strong satisfaction in the quality of the courses being offered at the college.

Principal of Wigan and Leigh College Anna Dawe

Principal Anna Dawe said: “These achievements are not only down to the incredible commitment of our lecturing staff, but also a result of our collaborative relationships with our employer networks and our local communities.

"The results are extremely positive but the real value of the NSS are the areas it highlights for further improvement and we will respond to these and look to further improve our student experience again next year.”

The survey placed the centre above the national benchmark in every category – teaching, learning opportunities, assessment and feedback, academic support, organisation and management, learning resources, learning community and student voice.

In total 89.47 per cent of students thought staff valued their views about the course and 88.16 per cent of higher education learners felt they had the right opportunities to provide feedback on their course. These figures were well above the national sector average of 68.64 per cent and 79.28 per cent respectively.