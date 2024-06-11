School absenteeism: Wigan parents in the dock over children's truancy
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Bamber, 42, of Holly Road, Aspull, was found guilty via the single justice procedure at Tameside Magistrates' Court of failing to ensure his daughter did not regularly attend classes at St Joseph's RC High School in Horwich during last year's autumn term.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £33.50.
The remaining parents appeared before Wigan justices.
Megan Hupton, of Westminster Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to not preventing her son's truancy from Hindsford CE Primary School that term and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and a surcharge coming to £272.
Similarly Jade Moriarty, 32, of Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley, admitted to failing to make sure her daughter attended St George's Central Primary and her fine, costs and surcharge bill came to £212.
Eena and Lonel Stanciu, of Lincoln Road, Wigan, have £402 to pay between them after pleading guilty to allowing their son's truanting from Outwood Academy in Hindley.
Terri Bibby, of Spring Gardens, Atherton, was another parent who admitted neglecting to ensure their boy's attendance at St George's and she faces a bill of £268.
The cases of two further parents have yet to be dealt with by borough justices.
Adele Walsh, 33, of Avondale Street, Standish, is accused of allowing three children to bunk off classes at Standish High School.
And Thomas Devlin, 38, of Richmond Road, Ashton, is charged with not preventing his son's absences from Cansfield High.
They have not pleaded and both cases were adjourned until June 21 at the prosecution’s request.