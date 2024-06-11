Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The parents of several Wigan truant pupils have been punished by the courts.

David Bamber, 42, of Holly Road, Aspull, was found guilty via the single justice procedure at Tameside Magistrates' Court of failing to ensure his daughter did not regularly attend classes at St Joseph's RC High School in Horwich during last year's autumn term.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £33.50.

The remaining parents appeared before Wigan justices.

Some of the parents have receive court fines after admitting they failed to prevent their youngsters' regular absenteeism from school

Megan Hupton, of Westminster Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to not preventing her son's truancy from Hindsford CE Primary School that term and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and a surcharge coming to £272.

Similarly Jade Moriarty, 32, of Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley, admitted to failing to make sure her daughter attended St George's Central Primary and her fine, costs and surcharge bill came to £212.

Eena and Lonel Stanciu, of Lincoln Road, Wigan, have £402 to pay between them after pleading guilty to allowing their son's truanting from Outwood Academy in Hindley.

Terri Bibby, of Spring Gardens, Atherton, was another parent who admitted neglecting to ensure their boy's attendance at St George's and she faces a bill of £268.

The cases of two further parents have yet to be dealt with by borough justices.

Adele Walsh, 33, of Avondale Street, Standish, is accused of allowing three children to bunk off classes at Standish High School.

And Thomas Devlin, 38, of Richmond Road, Ashton, is charged with not preventing his son's absences from Cansfield High.