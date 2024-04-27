School archive pictures of Astley St Stephen's, Mosley Common St John's and Twelve Apostles, Leigh

Here is a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring not one but three borough schools: Twelve Apostles RC Primary at Leigh, St John’s CE Primary in Mosley Common and St Stephen’s CE Primary School in Astley.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Happy memories!

1. Astley St Stephen's, Mosley Common St John's and Twelve Apostles, Leigh

. Photo: STAFF

2. Children at St Stephen's CofE Primary School on Astley enjoyed an Eco Day in 2012 despite the weather. Pictured is Maddison Corrigan aged seven with a sheep

. Photo: Paul Simpson

3. St Stephen's Eco Day. Pictured on Dotty from Cobs N Plods Stables is Amy Grundy with children from her class in Year 1

. Photo: Paul Simpson

4. Bedford Bloomers flower arranging club and pupils from Astley St Stephen's with Christmas wreaths they had been making

. Photo: submit

