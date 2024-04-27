School archive pictures of Astley St Stephen's, Mosley Common St John's and Twelve Apostles, Leigh
Here is a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring not one but three borough schools: Twelve Apostles RC Primary at Leigh, St John’s CE Primary in Mosley Common and St Stephen’s CE Primary School in Astley.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
