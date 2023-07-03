The stop took place this morning (Monday) on Stadium Way in the town centre.

GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page that the force transport unit was first alerted to the vehicle - which had a number of schoolchildren on board - after ANPR flagged it up for having no insurance.

The school transport bus was stopped by police in Stadium Way, Wigan

The post added: "The driver was spoken to and a full house of issues were identified."

As well as not being able to produce any insurance, police found the vehicle's MOT had expired in February 2023, and it was also notified as "off road."

Police said the vehicle was seized and the driver reported for the offences.

GMP said the driver stated he was the owner of the vehicle.

As a vehicle passes an ANPR camera, its registration number is read and instantly checked against database records of vehicles of interest.

Police officers can stop a vehicle, speak to the occupants and, where necessary, make arrests.