School bus is seized by police after being found not to be road legal

Police stopped a bus full of school kids in Wigan after being alerted to it by ANPR (automatic number plate recognition).
By Alan Weston
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

The stop took place this morning (Monday) on Stadium Way in the town centre.

GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page that the force transport unit was first alerted to the vehicle - which had a number of schoolchildren on board - after ANPR flagged it up for having no insurance.

The school transport bus was stopped by police in Stadium Way, WiganThe school transport bus was stopped by police in Stadium Way, Wigan
The post added: "The driver was spoken to and a full house of issues were identified."

As well as not being able to produce any insurance, police found the vehicle's MOT had expired in February 2023, and it was also notified as "off road."

Police said the vehicle was seized and the driver reported for the offences.

GMP said the driver stated he was the owner of the vehicle.

As a vehicle passes an ANPR camera, its registration number is read and instantly checked against database records of vehicles of interest.

Police officers can stop a vehicle, speak to the occupants and, where necessary, make arrests.

ANPR has proved to be important in the detection of many offences, including locating, for example, people wanted for arrest or missing, witnesses, stolen vehicles, uninsured vehicles and uncovering cases of major crime.