Reception class and Year one children from Holy Family Catholic Primary School, in Kendal Road, Boothstown, marched their handmade seasonal headwear for elderly community neighbours to see.

Thankfully the sun shone for the event and the young pupils’ efforts were greatly appreciated by onlookers.

Holy Family Catholic Primary School with their Easter Bonnet parade.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The children have worked really hard making their bonnets over the Easter holidays and all of our neighbours were delighted to see them today in the lovely spring sunshine.”

Pupil Thomas Roberts said he was delighted to see his great-grandad Eddie Dootson en route.

The Easter bonnet is any new or fancy hat worn by tradition as a Christian headcovering on Easter.

It represents the tail end of a tradition of wearing new clothes at Easter, in harmony with the renewal of the year and the promise of spiritual renewal and redemption.

Holy Family Catholic Primary School's Easter bonnet parade

Holy Family Catholic Primary School