Easter egg appeal gets off to a flying start thanks to donations from caring Wigan school pupils

Daffodils Dreams provided Easter eggs and gifts for 1,640 children living in hardship in 2021, plus 60 dementia patients.

Now the appeal has returned for 2022 and donations are pouring in already, including from St Mary’s Primary School in Ince.

Year five pupils and staff from St Mary's Primary School in Ince deliver the Easter eggs to Daffodils Dreams

A school spokesman said: “This school year, each class at St Mary’s has chosen a class cause to support and raise awareness of. After researching many different causes, year five selected Daffodils Dreams as the one they wanted to support this year. The pupils liked the idea of a local cause and one that supports families and children in our area. Year five were inspired by the work of Daffodils Dreams and realised that together as a class, they could come together themselves to support other children and families.”

The youngsters raised awareness of the organisation’s work and collected Easter eggs, with pupil Joshua Grundy and his family donating 102 eggs!

His father owns Inspire Logistics Ltd and transported all the eggs to the school in a van, before the children delivered all of their donations to Daffodils Dreams.

The school is planning to further support the organisation by holding a coffee morning later in the year for parents and families.

Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams , with some of the Easter Eggs

Other donations to the Easter egg appeal have come from Evie and mum Vicky, who are long-time supporters of Daffodils Dreams, Morse Business Software and Lees Decorators.

Staff from Primark in Wigan chose Daffodils Dreams as their charity of the year and have collected lots of Easter eggs for the appeal.

Daffodils Dreams thanked Kirsty from Wigan Metropolitan Development Company for allowing them to use a room for their appeal.

So far more than 500 referrals have been made and organisers expect this to increase dramatically before the Easter holidays.

Daffodils Dreams are also supporting a primary school and high school this Easter by providing positive life experiences through its voucher scheme. The

children have selected cinema, bowling and play centre vouchers for during the Easter holidays.

Anyone wishing to support Daffodils Dreams or find out more about its work can contact Maureen Holcroft on 07896 811178, email [email protected] or go to www.daffodilsdreams.org