School in Wigan area celebrate Good Ofsted despite Covid challenges
A Wigan borough school held an assembly and invited guests to commemorate the opening of their newly built offices and their Good Ofsted rating.
The pupils, staff, governors and invited guests of Astley St Stephen’s Primary Tyldesley, gathered on to officially open their new office and main entrance whilst also taking the opportunity to celebrate their recent successful Ofsted inspection.
Headteacher Jill Southern said: “Despite the challenges of Covid, the dedication of the staff, the hard work of the pupils and unwavering support of our families have ensured that we have remained a Good school.
"This is an incredible achievement for the whole school community in such challenging times.
"We are delighted to be recognised as continuing to be good in our recent Ofsted Inspection.”
The school overcame the challenges of the pandemic and disruption from buildingworks and so they are very pleased with their Ofsted report which stated: 'Pupils love coming to school', along with more positive feedback.