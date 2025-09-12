Schoolchildren face “insane noise and vibrations” in classes and at playtime from the development of huge warehouses nearby, according to parents.

The headteacher and governors of Garrett Hall Primary School in Tyldesley have so far declined to comment on the effects of the development of four warehouses.

But parents reported clouds of dust and the “horrendous” experience of walking to school.

Garrett Hall Primary School

Marta Surdyk, whose 11-year-old son has autism and attends the school’s SEND unit, said: “The noise is insane – every single day there is sound that shouldn’t be around a school.

“When it’s finished, there will be lorries beeping, looking for somewhere to park seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

“For children at Garrett Hall there will be no break. It’s especially bad for children with special needs. My son is asking questions like, ‘why do they need to build this so close to the school?’ and ‘who gave them permission?’ and I can give him no answer.

“Children are having to put up with this when they go outside to play or have PE. It’s crazy.”

Dad Chris Clayton said: “The air quality during construction has already been impacted through the dust clouds created. The volume of HGVs attending this site can only have a negative effect on the health of the 500 children attending the school.

“Walking my daughter to school at the end of term last year was horrendous.

“The clouds of dust we had to walk through meant you had to hold your breath or breathe in dirt.

“She says she can hear the construction noise in her class room and when they play outside it is ‘very loud’.

“She also says that children regularly get dust in their eyes when playing on the ball court.

“She also said that a year two child got knocked over after getting dust in her eyes. She hates the building. She says she wants to knock it down when she grows up.”

Jamie Randall, 34, who has two children at the school, said: “When the workmen started digging out the site the smell was awful. My son says the sound coming from the site is really loud with lots of vibrations.

“The children say they can’t believe the size of the cranes and the buildings they are constructing.”

Marie Leigh said: “The school is our neighbour. We haven’t been able to have doors or windows open for months now. The constant noise of drilling and the previous dust has been so bad. Unbelievable just how close we all are to that monstrosity.”

Plans submitted by logistics company PLP for Astley Business Park were approved by Wigan’s planning committee in June 2024.

Anger over the development has led to the formation of the Astley and Mosley Common Warehouse Action Group, which group is hoping to raise enough cash for a retrospective judicial review into the planning application.

Aiden Thatcher, Wigan’s director of planning has said: “This planning application went through our planning consultation and committee process.

“The final plans include landscaping which will help screen and soften the appearance and mitigate the impact on nearby properties.

“We will continue to monitor the site throughout the construction, ensuring this development bringing new jobs and investment into the area is delivered properly.”

PLP declined to comment.