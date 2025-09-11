Counterfeit “Labubu” bears, tobacco and prescription drugs were seized by police as they raided two shops in the borough.

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt has revealed there was a joint operation targeting counterfeit goods in Leigh town centre on Tuesday.

It saw officers from Leigh town centre neighbourhood policing team and trading standards execute simultaneous warrants at two mini-markets.

Police and trading standards raided two shops in Leigh

She said: “At a premises on Bradshawgate, officers uncovered a quantity of counterfeit ‘Labubu’ bears and keyrings. During the operation, a male attempted to flee via a rear exit but was intercepted by officers stationed outside. A significant haul of counterfeit tobacco and banned single-use vapes was seized.

"At a second location on Railway Road, officers discovered counterfeit tobacco and prescription drugs hidden beneath a cleverly disguised trap door – though the concealment was no match for the trained detection dog.”

Ms Platt said she is in regular contact with the police, trading standards, licensing and Wigan Borough Community Safety Partnership and urged residents to report any concerns about counterfeit goods.

She said: “It is only through working together that action, like that taken on Tuesday in Leigh town centre, can happen.

“Greater Manchester Police and Trading Standards continue to rely on information provided by the public to tackle illegal trading activity.”

Reports can be made by calling police on 101 or via the force’s website. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.