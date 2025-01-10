Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Wigan schools will remain closed today as the snow and ice continuws to cause disruption.

Snow and ice have made it unsafe for some schools to open their doors and snow, ice and fog yellow weather warnings are in force across the UK.

Rush-hour traffic was crawling and brought to a standstill in some places as snow covered the roads.

Wigan in the snow. Picture by Ian Willo

These schools have so far confirmed they will be shut on Friday:

Hawkley Hall High School

Cansfield High School

Shevington High School

Millbrook Primary School

Standish High School

The Deanery High School

St Peter’s Catholic High School

Oakfield High School

Rowan Tree Primary School

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School

St John Fisher Catholic High School

The Westleigh School

Winstanley College

Bedford High School