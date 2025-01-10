Several Wigan schools remain closed for second day due to wintry weather
Snow and ice have made it unsafe for some schools to open their doors and snow, ice and fog yellow weather warnings are in force across the UK.
Rush-hour traffic was crawling and brought to a standstill in some places as snow covered the roads.
These schools have so far confirmed they will be shut on Friday:
Hawkley Hall High School
Cansfield High School
Shevington High School
Millbrook Primary School
Standish High School
The Deanery High School
St Peter’s Catholic High School
Oakfield High School
Rowan Tree Primary School
St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School
St John Fisher Catholic High School
The Westleigh School
Winstanley College
Bedford High School
