Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Childcare, in Orrell, had previously been rated as “good”, but now has the lowest mark after serious issues were highlighted during an inspection.

The safety and well-being of youngsters was said to be “compromised” and staff did not "take sufficient action to minimise the risk of harm”, according to the report.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Childcare is based at the YMCA in Orrell

Safeguarding arrangements were “not effective”, with situations which put children at risk of injury, and staff were reported to be unable to always meet the needs of children.

But on reading the report, parents have sent messages of support, a dozen of which have been seen by wigantoday, saying their children are happy there and will continue coming.

It highlights a “high number” of staff had left the nursery in “a very short timescale”.

That is true but manager Anne-Marie Turner says that after several employees left due to career changes, several more then had to go because of staff bullying issues that needed addressing and this all happened just before the November inspection, but they still managed to maintain the right adult-to-child ratio.

She says ex-staff then made “malicious complaints” about the nursery.

The report reads: “Recent changes in the staff team have led to a significant reduction in staffing levels, particularly for children under three years. This has had a negative impact, particularly on the level of supervision, time and attention that staff can provide. As a result, staff are not always able to fully meet children's needs and their safety and well-being is compromised.

"Too many children are repeatedly unsettled. Babies who become upset are held by staff, but this does not always provide the level of reassurance they need. This is because they do not know the staff well enough.”

Incidents included staff putting babies in high chairs without using the safety harness and not immediately noticing when they stood up, putting them at risk of falling.

Ofsted reported children repeatedly climbed on low-level role play furniture and packed away furniture, such as soft play and baby bouncers, and staff moved them away but did not explain the risks.

Ms Turner said that the “intimidating and rude” behaviour of the inspector herself unsettled children during the visit and argued that they did not strap children into high chairs at meal times because they are always supervised by adults and there is evidence of youngsters choking when strapped in.

There were some positives, with children found mainly to behave “well”, the manager having a “clear vision” and talking “passionately” about what she wanted children to learn, and support offered to youngsters with special educational needs.

Over-threes were better supported in their learning, with a “broad range of well-planned activities” to help them learn and get ready for school.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious wrote letters of complaint to Ofsted after the inspection and were alarmed to discover it went to the inspector rather than the complaints department, as did a second. Only a third reached its intended recipient.

Ms Turner said that the nursery is expecting a follow-up inspection within weeks when the record can be set straight. She thanked Wigan Council’s Early Years team which has commented on the tranquillity and happiness of the children and the parents for their letters of support.