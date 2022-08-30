Special mementoes for trainees at Wigan education centre
Hard-working trainees at The Hamlet received mementoes from a council chief.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:55 am
Cabinet member for communities Coun Chris Ready said he had been working with the students for years and described them as a “great bunch”.
He added: "Events like this really does make the job worthwhile."
The Hamlet, in Ashton, is a centre for people aged 19 to 25 with additional needs.
Gemma Crompton, who runs The Hamlet, said: “The staff, the students, the councillors and, of course, Chris make The Hamlet the success it is."