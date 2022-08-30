Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Chris Ready with trainees at The Hamlet

Cabinet member for communities Coun Chris Ready said he had been working with the students for years and described them as a “great bunch”.

He added: "Events like this really does make the job worthwhile."

The Hamlet, in Ashton, is a centre for people aged 19 to 25 with additional needs.

