Wigan-based Unify Credit Union scoops national award for work to tackle loan sharks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unify Credit Union was recognised by the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), which investigates and prosecutes illegal money lenders while supporting those who have borrowed money from a loan shark.

Its new accreditation programme recognises organisations that work alongside IMLT to raise awareness of loan sharks and their impact on local communities, and to create safer spaces for people to live and work.

Angela Fishwick, CEO of Unify Credit Union

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loan sharks are increasingly using social media to advertise their illegal loans and target potential victims.

A recent campaign by IMLT, called #SharkFreeSurfing, ran across the Stop Loan Sharks and Unify’s social media platforms, with the aim of encouraging not just victims, but the wider community also, to report online illegal money lending activity.

Unify’s chief executive Angela Fishwick said: “Our staff work really hard to support our members and to encourage them to report loan sharks. In light of the cost-of-living crisis, we are very worried that more people may be tempted to turn to illegal lenders as a way of making ends meet, when this will only make their financial situation worse. If you are struggling with your finances, there is help available from the local council and advice network.”

Tony Quigley, head of England IMLT, said: “We would like to congratulate Unify on their partner recognition award and thank them for their outstanding efforts tackling loan sharks.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our partners across the country and rely on them to act as our eyes and ears in communities. By working together, we can stamp out illegal money lending and protect residents from this awful crime.

“We continue to encourage people to come forward if they know of or have been a victim of loan sharks. You are not alone and we will support you.”