Special prize for an incredible Wigan student

It’s been a spectacular year for 25-year-old Ellen Liptrot from Billinge, after she achieved the highest grade in her year group at Edge Hill University and was presented with the Anne Proctor Study Prize.

She has now donated the funding from that to the causes she helps.

Ellen was the first person in her family to go to university, where she studied BA (Hons) Teaching Learning and Child Development after discovering a passion for education while volunteering at a local nursery. She worked incredibly hard during her studies, even calling Edge Hill’s library her “second home”.

Ellen Liptrot at Graduation

She said: “I never had a lot of confidence in myself or my academic ability, I wasn’t in the top sets at school and my grades weren’t very good, but now I have a degree, and I got a First and won a prize.

“The amazing support I got from my tutors really helped, but I think anyone can achieve what I have, you can do anything you want in life.”

Alongside her studies Ellen is a dedicated charity worker. She volunteered for a nursery before starting university and then during her course, she helped out at a local charity supporting children and families.

The Anne Proctor prize

For more than 18 months Ellen helped refugees, women and children, settle in the UK by ensuring they have everything they need to live a normal life.

Ellen also played a role in setting up a new charity, Women Unite, who offer a wide range of support to families and refugees in the

region.

She said: “I learnt a lot from all the charity work I did. I saw first-hand the problems refugees face and what needs to be done to help them.

“Helping them to start a new life in the UK, free of fear, is so rewarding.”

Her drive to help people means she is now determined to share her success with others. Ellen is now studying a Masters in Social Science with plans to carry on her charity work and help people using her newfound knowledge and skills.

Ellen said: “I already donated the money I got from the Anne Proctor Prize to two charities. I gave half to Women Unite who have supported me so much during my degree.

“I also gave the other half to cancer research because earlier this year my dad was diagnosed with terminal

cancer.

“My main aim in life now is to help people that don’t have the same opportunities I did, I want to give everyone a chance to thrive.”

Ellen achieved her success through hard work and dedication, but she’s also incredibly modest, thanking her lecturers and tutors for their support.

“I can’t thank my tutors, the student support team and student services enough. There’s a real sense of community at Edge Hill and I was always encouraged to dream big. My tutors lit a fire in me to fight injustice in the world and help others.”