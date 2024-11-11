St Edmund Arrowsmith CHS, ex-student Olivia Tyrer returns to Soweto to visit her Penpal, Angel

We were delighted to receive an email from ex-student, Olivia Tyrer who is travelling in South Africa and decided to meet up with her 'buddy' from Soweto.

When our partner school visited 9 years ago (The Donaldson School, in the township of Soweto, South Africa), Olivia was buddied with Angel, and they have been in touch ever since! The connection between the schools spanned over a period of 18 years, and our students helped to raise funds for the South African students for vital equipment and gifts, and we also shared lots of love and our friendship. In 2015, we invited a group of 12 students over for a visit and were delighted that some of our families acted as hosts for these very special visitors. Olivia immediately established a friendship with a student called Angel and their strong connection still continues to this day!

This is what Olivia told us:

"I am travelling at the moment and currently in South Africa. I landed in Johannesburg yesterday and met up with Angel!!!!! My buddy from when they came over 10 years ago. We stayed in contact maybe messaging 2/3 times a year, so when I decided I was coming to SA a few months ago, I got in touch with her again and we arranged to meet yesterday. It was absolutely amazing, emotional and the best reunion you could imagine. Angel is doing really well, she’s studying accounting at Johannesburg University, she’s been doing it for 3 years and has got 4 years left! I just thought you’d love to know about our reunion so I’ve attached some pictures below from back when they came to visit and from yesterday."

Olivia and Angel when they first met!

As far as to what Olivia is up to - she left Eddies in 2019 and went onto to study A Levels at Winstanley College. She then had a gap year as she wanted to travel - but the pandemic put a stop to her travelling plans! She started a degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, but decided that she really wanted to join the RAF. She left university and started the recruitment process for the RAF and was accepted ... how fantastic?!

However, whilst Olivia is waiting for the recruitment process to proceed, she has decided to pick up her passport and put her travel plans into action. She is currently in South Africa for 2 weeks, then will volunteer at the Kruger National Park doing animal wildlife conservation work. After that, she intends to fly onto South East Asia and will eventually travel to Australia where she will get some work experience. If everything goes to plan, she will enlist in the RAF in 2026.

We are absolutely delighted that Olivia took the time to share her amazing story with us and wish her every success on her trip of a lifetime and also to learn that a such a strong and meaningful friendship can exist between two people who are on opposite sides of the earth! We wish both Olivia and Angel all the very best with their studies and their journey through life!