St Edmund Arrowsmith School shines in uplifting Sister Act Jr production

St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School has once again demonstrated its commitment to the performing arts with a dazzling and heartwarming production of Sister Act Jr, performed by its talented students to a packed audience over several evenings this week.

The junior adaptation of the hit musical had audiences clapping along, laughing, and even shedding a tear or two as students brought the story of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier and her unlikely journey through convent life to life with energy and flair.

Mrs Melling, Head of Drama at the school, praised the cast and crew for their professionalism and passion:

"This production was a true celebration of teamwork, talent, and dedication. Our students poured their hearts into every rehearsal and every performance, and the result was nothing short of magical. I couldn't be prouder."

From vibrant musical numbers to heartfelt performances, the show received rave reviews from parents, staff, and community members alike. The colourful costumes, clever choreography, and live musical backing showcased the school’s thriving arts department and the incredible potential of its students.

Headteacher Mr Dumican highlighted the broader value of the school’s performing arts programme:

"Productions like Sister Act Jr are about much more than just the final show. They build confidence, nurture friendships, and give our students a sense of pride and achievement that stays with them long after the curtain falls. The entire school community is immensely proud of what has been achieved."

Deloris Van Cartier, played by the amazing Frankie

The success of Sister Act Jr marks yet another highlight in the school's calendar, reinforcing St Edmund Arrowsmith's reputation for delivering high-quality and inclusive creative opportunities.

With spirits high and voices still echoing with hits like Raise Your Voice and Take Me to Heaven, it’s clear that this is a school where talent truly takes centre stage.