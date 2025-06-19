St John Fisher students celebrate qualifications

By St John Fisher Media
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
St John Fisher Year 11 students after being presented with their certificates, with Headteacher Alison Rigby, left, SENCO Andrea Taylor  and Deputy SENCO Claire Catterall.placeholder image
A group of Year 11 students at St John Fisher Catholic High School have achieved two valuable Level 1 qualifications: BTEC Home Cooking Skills and NOCN Skills for Employment, Training and Personal Development. Both courses have helped pupils at the Baytree Road school to develop both practical and personal skills through hands-on learning and teamwork.

Some students began the course with limited experience in the kitchen, but with support from staff, they have gained the confidence to cook full meals using a range of ingredients. Their progress reflects steady growth in both ability and passion for cooking.

As part of their studies, the NOCN group organised and ran a range of charity initiatives. One highlight was a ‘Christmas Coffee, Cakes and Crafts’ event, which raised £740 for Macmillan Cancer Support and the school's Furniture for Fisher fund. It was a great example of the students' generosity and willingness to make a positive impact in their local community.

These qualifications represent an important step for the students as they begin to consider their future options, including college and beyond.

