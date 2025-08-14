St John Rigby College A-level results 2025

Medical marvels

Three Medics - Isabelle Walton, left, formerly of St Joseph's High School, who gained an A* in Biology, an A* in Maths and an A in Chemistry and is now off to Manchester University to study Medicine; Jana Abu Ta'a, formerly of Culcheth High School, who gained an A* in Psychology, an A in Chemistry and an A in Biology and is now off to Sunderland University to study Medicine.