St John Rigby College A-level Results 2025:

The Mersey Beat Awaits SJR Musical Maestro's

Izzy Davies, left, formerly of Golborne High School, who gained an A in History, a B in English and a C in Music and is now off to Liverpool University to study Music; Louis Williams, formerly of St Edmund Arrowsmith High School, who gained an A in Maths, a B in music and a B in Physics and is now off to Liverpool University to study Music; Ray Gaskell-Keates, formerly of Cansfield High School, who gained a B in Ancient History, a D in Music and a C in English Language and Literature and is now off to Liverpool University to study Music