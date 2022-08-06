Tim Sherriff left his role at the top of Westfield Community School, in Pemberton, at the end of the summer term.

He was the inaugural headteacher at Westfield, following the amalgamation of Scot Lane Community Primary School and Pemberton Primary and Nursery School.

WIGAN - Tim Sherriff, headteacher at Westfield Community School, Wigan, is leaving after 17-years at the school and a total of 30 years in education roles the borough.

With years of experience under his belt, he is moving onto pastures new ahead of the upcoming academic year.

His new position will see him work as an education consultant, where he will use his teaching expertise to work with organisations to identify and support their specialist needs.

Mr Sherriff said: “I have been honoured and privileged to have been the first headteacher at Westfield Community School. I feel very proud of what’s been achieved over the past 17 years.”

Highlights of his time as headteacher at Westfield include the two “outstanding” Oftsed reports the school received and the fact that they managed to maintain them, as well as two visits from education secretaries.

Personal honours for Mr Sherriff include claiming the accolade of Headteacher of the Year in the North West in 2007.

Having come from a family with a background in educational roles, Mr Sherriff began his career in 1982.

He has been in the academic sector ever since and involved with Wigan schools for 30 years.