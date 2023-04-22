News you can trust since 1853
Stagecoach lands Wigan school contracts

Stagecoach has announced it has been selected to operate a number of school contracts in Greater Manchester.

By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The bus company will provide services to schools in Wigan, Bolton and Salford as part of the first phase of franchising.

Lee Wasnidge, Managing Director of Stagecoach Manchester, said: “We are proud to have been selected to operate some of the first new franchised contracts for school services in Wigan, Bolton and Salford.

Stagecoach will carry out school services in Wigan, Bolton and SalfordStagecoach will carry out school services in Wigan, Bolton and Salford
“We know there has been strong competition for these contracts, and we are pleased that with this successful bid we have been entrusted with the responsibility of delivering important transport connections for young people in our region.

“Under these contracts, 17 schools will be served by a fleet of 51 buses and 23 employees will transfer across from existing operators.

“We now look forward to working in partnership with Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Transport for Greater Manchester and the Mayor as part of the plan to reregulate bus services in the city region under the new Bee Network.

“The award of these contracts is a testament to the hard work, dedication and exceptional service delivered by our fantastic team at Stagecoach Manchester and we are committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient services to enable young people in Wigan, Bolton and Salford to access education.”

