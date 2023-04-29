News you can trust since 1853
Student chef from Wigan college set to compete in competition abroad

A promising chef from Wigan is preparing to compete in the final of a culinary competition on mainland Europe.

By Matt Pennington
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Marley Rimmer, a Level 3 Professional Cookery student at Wigan and Leigh College, will fly out to Venice, Italy, on May 4 to participate in the international app-based cooking competition known as the CombiGuru Challenge.

The former Parklands High School pupil and resident of Chorley, he reached the finals after demonstrating knowledge of the app and knowing his way around the kitchen after preparing a main course and a dessert.

Marley will be competing against 24 other students in the Oven Challenge: a two-dish preparation in which the ingredients are not yet known.

Marley will be in Venice to compete in the finals of the CombiGuru Challenge.Marley will be in Venice to compete in the finals of the CombiGuru Challenge.
For the finalists, a trip to the Michelin-starred restaurant Bocon Divino awaits as part of the package, as well as a day in Venice surrounded by gondoliers, cicchetti, ombre de vin and a little culture.

Marley said: “I feel that this is a great opportunity to represent the college in this international competition and to also showcase my skills. I am also excited to be going to Venice and make good links with chefs which may benefit my future career and will certainly help for working under pressure in the future!”

Acoompanied by their teachers, students will have the opportunity to find out more about the ways and customs of the ancient people and enjoy a gastronomical experience.

He will compete against 24 other students whilst in Venice.He will compete against 24 other students whilst in Venice.
Marley recently won the Level 3 Professional Cookery competition at the Greater Manchester Colleges Skills Competition and has also done work experience at the three-starred Michelin restaurant L’Enclume in Cartmel.

Hospitality and catering lecturer Dawn Coles said: “We are so proud of Marley. We have seen him develop his skills to a high standard and seeing him reach the final will be an amazing experience for him which is deserving of his attitude and dedication."

Marley added: “Since being at college I have developed my finesse and getting to do competitions like the GM Colleges skills competition and doing work experience at L’Enclume has helped with my refinement.”

