Students hope spring fair with tin can alley and music will provide boost for Wigan charity

Film and media students at TMP College, in Pemberton, are planning the event as part of their personal, social, development (PSD) lessons.

It will be held from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, April 18 at Lamberhead Green Social Club and includes traditional games like tin can alley, stalls selling merchandise, refreshments, live acoustic music, a photobooth, snooker and Mario Kart competitions.

TMP College students Jamie Callaghan, Jay Nedaei-Moghanlou and Sam Preston

Jessica Murphy, higher level teaching assistant, said: “We thought a spring fair would be a great opportunity to bring the whole college together with the wider community and all departments are contributing to the event, with students from all courses creating their own stall to feature at the fair, showcasing their own skills and talents. The students collectively voted to choose The Brick as the local charity that we wanted to fund-raise for.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said: “It is amazing that the students at TMP College have come together to plan and run a spring fair to raise money for The Brick. Students and staff from the college have supported The Brick over the years, from producing films through to collaborating with us on fund-raising songs, and we are always extremely grateful for all their support.