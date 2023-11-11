A gifted student from Wigan has moved one step closer to her dream of becoming a West End star after securing a place at an acclaimed “Fame” school.

Megan McNamara, 18, has been invited onto the elite professional musical theatre training programme at Liverpool Theatre School following her exceptional performance during auditions.

The former Wigan and Leigh College student, who also attended Elizabeth Grimshaw School of Dance, aspires to be in the West End and aims to join the list of successful Liverpool Theatre School graduates.

Previous students have been seen in hit shows such as SIX, Blood Brothers, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and the West End adaptation of Frozen.

Megan McNamara has secured a spot at an elite performing arts school

Principal Maxine Ellis said: “We were blown away by Megan’s performance during the auditions. She clearly has a real passion for musical theatre and plenty of natural talent.

“As an extremely gifted young performer, Megan is well deserving of a place on the professional musical theatre training programme at Liverpool Theatre School and we’re looking forward to helping her prepare for an exciting career in the industry.”

The school accepts only the most talented students onto its elite programmes in dance, musical theatre and acting – which are designed to prepare young people for careers in the performing arts industry.

The Ofsted "outstanding” school regularly stages shows at local theatres with final year students having the opportunity to perform in front of an audience of industry influencers on the West End stage.

It also offers a number of fully funded places and bursaries to help make professional training more accessible including the Sir Ken Dodd Scholarship and the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards).

Megan said: “I was so happy when I found out I’d been accepted onto the Level 6 musical theatre course at Liverpool Theatre School.

"I’ve been performing since I was 10 years old, so to have the chance to train professionally is like a dream come true.