The viral video of a mystery singer on Scotrail is none other than a well-known Wigan township vocalist.

Neil Dunlop, from Standish, entertained travellers on a rail service when he belted out Puccini’s iconic aria Nessun Dorma on bonfire night.

Captured on video by X user Jc, captioned “ Not every day you get an operatic rendition of nessun dorma on the train but stranger things have happened @ScotRail”

Gaining more than 80,000 views since being posted, and shared by the rail service provider, it’s safe to say that Neil has gone viral for his performance.

Social media users showed their appreciation to the talent on show, with one commenting “Fantastic, hope he’s on my train sometime.”

Standish rfesidents Emma Appleton wrote: “That’s our Neil Dunlop. He’s a wonderful man and a very talented singer!!”

There will be a chance to see Neil live as he headlines the annual Standish Christmas Markets in just a few weeks time.

Neil Dunlop entertained travellers on a Scotrail service with a Pavarotti rendition