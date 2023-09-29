The 'official university of Wigan borough' which is in another county
and live on Freeview channel 276
Council bosses have approved the decision to formalise the Ormskirk-based higher education site as its civic partner.
There has been a relationship between the university and the schools and colleges around the borough for a long time, with many Wiganers choosing to go there as students.
The latest cabinet meeting in the town hall heard how this Civic University Agreement "solidifies Edge Hill as the university of the borough” – even though it sits over the border in Lancashire.
This latest change comes after the Wigan Education and Skills Partnership (WESP) was established in 2020, the council chamber heard.
The WESP was an understanding between Edge Hill University, Wigan and Leigh College, Wigan Council and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust set up to improve access to education and create opportunities.
As a university, Edge Hill receives almost 1,000 applications from Wigan residents each year, highlighting that they are the next step on the ladder for many in terms of their education, a report stated.
Edge Hill University has acknowledged that a significant number of graduates secure employment within the Wigan borough after graduating, with many serving the local community through skilled positions in schools, hospitals and care settings.
The council’s chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan told the cabinet a letter would be sent to the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to have Edge Hill officially recognised as a GM university.