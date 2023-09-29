Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four-piece’s latest song, titled Thoughts Of A Child, comes in the middle of their 26-date European tour supporting One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

Stamped, addressed and sent back home as a reminder that they’re doing just fine, the song has joined the band’s live set as they tour from Helsinki to a late-October finish in Zürich, putting the cherry on top of a year that has also seen them play to 10,000 people at their own headline Castlefield Bowl arena show and steal hearts at Glastonbury with a blistering coming-of-age appearance on The Other Stage.

The Lathums

Blessed with hard-won wisdom and wishing good things on people in the world around him, philosophical singer-songwriter, Alex Moore takes listeners on another hand-held stroll through his glowing world of courage, belief and gentle defiance on Thoughts Of A Child.

Swelling, swirling and ebbing from hushed acoustic intimacy to air-punching, arms-around-your-neighbour choruses, the track’s sense and celebration of change–from lost teen to pop star, heartbreak to new love, despair to hope, reconfirms both The Lathums’ untarnished world view and assured artistic confidence.

On the song, Alex said: “We’ve all been told before that we, for some reason, aren’t good enough.

"We don’t look a certain way or our interests are futile and unachievable.

"Then, one day, something or someone just turns your world the right way up.

"A partner, friend, a community, maybe a new job, or is it the sun choosing to shine on you?

An angel sent to your underserving hands that just makes everything feel right again with the happiness and purity we feel when we are children.

"For some reason we lose it along the way.

"But together we can find it again.”

The Lathums – including Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Matty Murphy – celebrated joining the club of British bands able to celebrate back-to-back Number One chart successes in March, putting them in the company of The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys and Blossoms, as their second studio album hit the top spot earlier this year.

From Nothing To A Little Bit More followed the phenomenal success of their 2021 debut, How Beautiful Life Can Be, which had catapulted them from pub gigs to festival main stages in a blaze of early hype.

Invited to pick up a comprehensive wide-tour support by the former One Direction star himself, The Lathums trip overseas in Louis Tomlinson’s company follows last year’s support tour around some of the same continental cities with legendary US indie heroes, The Killers.

That tour famously led to Alex joining Brandon Flowers and The Killers on stage to duet their live cover of How Beautiful Life Can Be.