The search is on for the School Library of the Year in Wigan!

Does your child’s school library spark curiosity, encourage a love of reading, and inspire young minds to explore the world through books? Or are you a teacher who works in a school where the library serves as the central hub of discovery?

The Educate Awards is on the lookout for the most outstanding school library in Wigan, as it launches a brand new category for 2025, ‘School Library of the Year’.

The Educate Awards is looking to shine a spotlight on school libraries that go the extra mile to create engaging, innovative, and inclusive reading spaces. Whether it is through dynamic reading programmes, diverse collections of books, or inspiring initiatives, this award will honour the most exceptional school libraries which are making a meaningful impact within their communities.

The exciting new category is open to primary and secondary schools, academies, sixth forms, colleges, specialist schools, alternative provisions, and independent schools.

The value of reading has never been more evident. In November 2024, the National Literacy Trust revealed that just 1 in 3 (34.6 per cent) children and young people say they enjoy reading in their free time, the lowest level recorded in 19 years.

Last month, children’s author and screenwriter, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, launched a campaign with the Book Trust called Reading Rights: Books Build a Brighter Future. The campaign is calling for national provision so that every child – from their earliest years – has access to books, reading and the transformative ways in which they improve long-term life chances.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “The importance of school libraries is more crucial than ever. A vibrant and well-loved library can be the catalyst for a child’s love of books, and we want to celebrate those who are making a real difference. From creative reading corners to cutting-edge technology, we’re looking for libraries that are inspirational.”

“Entries are now open for 2025 and we look forward to recognising the amazing work that is taking place in our region’s schools and colleges.”

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards has rapidly grown into the largest education awards in the North West. The glittering ceremony takes place at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral in November, where schools, colleges, teachers and support staff across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria come together to celebrate their achievements in a truly unique fashion.

In total, there are 21 awards up for grabs, which are all free to enter. The categories and their refreshed criteria for 2025 can be found here. Entries will close on Sunday, 13 July.

Also new for this year is the Most Inspirational Specialist School category. This award will look to celebrate a visionary specialist school that demonstrates exceptional dedication to the education and development of students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) aged 3-18.

Kim O’Brien added: “The special education sector is facing capacity and funding challenges, while demand for support increases. Despite these obstacles, specialist schools are going above and beyond to provide tailored support and transformative learning experiences for their students.

“The Most Inspirational Specialist School award aims to highlight the incredible innovation and impact of these schools, recognising their crucial role in shaping the future of young people with SEND.”

The Educate Awards is in partnership with ASL. Associate sponsors confirmed so far include; All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER, CPMM Media Group, Apprenticeships at Liverpool Hope University, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub, LJMU, LSSP, Satis Education and SENDSCOPE.

For more information on the Educate Awards, please visit: educateawards.co.uk.