Theatre, recording studios and more new facilities on their way to Wigan college
Wigan students will soon be able to learn their trade in new industry-standard facilities, including a theatre, dance studios and multimedia suites.
Wigan and Leigh College’s school of the arts building will be demolished in the coming months as a new creative hub opens its doors in September.
The centre will have a new 130-seat theatre with retractable seating, production-standard stage and lighting rigs, offering an immersive experience for both students and audiences.
Dancers will have access to two new purpose-built sprung-floor studios and music students will work in soundproofed recording studios, practical classrooms and rehearsal spaces.
Multimedia suites, a television studio with green screen and a new radio studio will ensure that students are working with the latest technology.
The new hub will allow the college to create a learning environment where students can gain the technical skills needed for the future, but also respond to the increasing number of applications for its courses.
As the largest provider of creative and performing arts courses in the borough, the college is experiencing an upturn in applications in the creative and performing sector, reflecting a national trend.
It is hoped the new facilities will also be open to members of the community.
College principal Anna Dawe said: ‘Working with local construction company Greenmount Projects, we are looking forward to opening this new facility for our students.
"The facilities will not only ensure that our students are developing their talent and skills in the very best environment, but the spaces will be available for community use.”