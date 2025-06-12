A caring dog which was once the pet of a brave schoolgirl and now supports other children is in the running for two national awards.

Hope Colley loved her cockerpoo Pippa and received great comfort from her while being treated for a brain tumour, with the dog only leaving her side when she went into hospital.

Before she died on February 6, 2018, Hope revealed that she wanted Pippa to become a therapy dog to help other children.

It led to her mum Ali Colley setting up Hope’s Therapy Dogs and taking Pippa into schools to provide emotional and mental health support for pupils.

Ali Colley, founder of Hope's Therapy Dogs, with Pippa

She has worked at schools across the North West and is a regular visitor to St Aidan’s Primary School in Billinge, where Hope was a pupil.

Now Pippa is being recognised after being named as a finalist for the UK’s School Dog of the Year 2025.

The competition is organised by the National School Dog Alliance and the winner will be chosen by a panel of judges, which includes experts from education and the canine world as well as dog-loving celebrities.

Ali, who lives in Up Holland, said: "Pippa is one of nine finalists who have made it to this stage and we are going to attend the awards ceremony at the Palace of Westminster on July 3. Pippa has to go on the train and will go with myself, the headteacher from St Aidan’s, which is the ambassador school, and a couple of children.

Hope Colley with puppy Pippa, who has since become a therapy dog

"The day will be amazing. It will be big for everybody concerned but what we are most excited about is that it is highlighting ethical practices, safe practices and fairness in animal-assisted intervention.

"Hope would be delighted. She would be jumping through hoops just to be a finalist.”

Rachel Fisher, headteacher at St Aidan’s, said: “Pippa’s training has equipped her with the remarkable ability to empathise, be sensitive and, most importantly, provide comfort. It is a well-known fact that Pippa’s presence in our school brings immense joy; she thrives on interacting with children, offering them a safe space where they feel valued and cared for. Her love for snuggling with children, especially those who are struggling, has made her an invaluable part of our educational community.

“The positive impact Pippa has on our pupils cannot be overstated. Pippa can sense those who need her the most and she has had an incredible impact on pupils and their families.”

Pippa with a pupil at St Aidan’s Primary School in Billinge

Ali and Pippa have also been named as finalists in the health and well-being category of the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), which recognise women in business.

Ali will attend a dinner at the House of Commons as a result and will find out if she has won during a ceremony at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on September 26.

In the meantime, she will continue to work with Pippa and six other dogs to provide vital support to children in both primary and secondary schools.

They are also branching out to other organisations and now work with the NHS, care homes and even businesses wanting to provide emotional and mental health support to employees.

Ali said: “We are beginning to see progress made in lots of areas. Pippa has been the start of that, but we now have a team of dogs.”