These are the secondary schools and colleges in Wigan with a 'Good' Ofsted rating

A number of secondary schools and colleges in Wigan are currently rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago

It is the second highest mark a school can be awarded with ‘Outstanding’ being the top accolade.

These are the secondary schools and colleges within a 5-mile radius of Wigan town centre which have been given the rating by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

A number of primary schools in central Wigan have also been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

1. Wigan and Leigh College

Wigan and Leigh College on Parson's Walk was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in November 2019.

Photo: Google

2. The Deanery Church of England High School and Sixth Form College

The Deanery Church of England High School and Sixth Form College on Frog Lane was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in July 2022.

Photo: Google

3. St John Fisher Catholic High School

St John Fisher Catholic High School on Baytree Road, Springfield, was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in January 2022.

Photo: Google

4. Hawkley Hall High Shool

Hawkley Hall High School on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall, was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in March 2019.

Photo: Google

