These are the secondary schools and colleges in Wigan with a 'Good' Ofsted rating
A number of secondary schools and colleges in Wigan are currently rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.
By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago
It is the second highest mark a school can be awarded with ‘Outstanding’ being the top accolade.
These are the secondary schools and colleges within a 5-mile radius of Wigan town centre which have been given the rating by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.
A number of primary schools in central Wigan have also been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.
